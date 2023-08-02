Movella (MVLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Movella to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million.

Movella stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Movella has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29.

In other Movella news, CFO Stephen M. Smith acquired 61,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,514.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith purchased 17,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $26,247.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 89,022 shares of company stock worth $145,762 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Movella during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Movella in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movella in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movella during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MVLA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Movella in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Movella from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Movella in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

