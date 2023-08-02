TransAct Technologies (TACT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

TACT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

