CleanSpark (CLSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect CleanSpark to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 93.39%. On average, analysts expect CleanSpark to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CleanSpark Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $658.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 3.82. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Several research firms have weighed in on CLSK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 18.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

