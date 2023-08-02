AMMO (POWW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. AMMO had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts expect AMMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMMO Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of POWW stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. AMMO has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.05.

Institutional Trading of AMMO

About AMMO

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

