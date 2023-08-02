SunOpta (STKL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.40 million. On average, analysts expect SunOpta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SunOpta Stock Down 3.3 %

STKL stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, CEO Joseph Ennen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,043.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. SIG North Trading ULC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. SIG North Trading ULC now owns 79,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,338 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STKL. Stephens began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Featured Articles

