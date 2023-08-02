Century Aluminum (CENX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.91 million.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

CENX stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 410.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

