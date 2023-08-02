Short Interest in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Increases By 6.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 48,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iQIYI Stock Performance

iQIYI stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of research firms have commented on IQ. Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in iQIYI by 257.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $349,044,000,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 76.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 407,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

