155675 (BLD.TO) (BLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.84 million.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance

155675 has a fifty-two week low of C$49.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.