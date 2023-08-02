155675 (BLD.TO) (BLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.
155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.84 million.
155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance
155675 has a fifty-two week low of C$49.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About 155675 (BLD.TO)
Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 155675 (BLD.TO)
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.