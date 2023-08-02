AMERCO (UHALB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO Stock Performance

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $68.29.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

About AMERCO

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

(Get Free Report)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.