Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $76,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ballard Power Systems
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.