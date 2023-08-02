Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BLDP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $76,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

