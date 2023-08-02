Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of AKR stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
