Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II bought 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,921.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

