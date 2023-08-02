Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Update

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ispire Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ISPR opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62. Ispire Technology has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

