Profire Energy (PFIE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Profire Energy to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Profire Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, analysts expect Profire Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.94. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFIE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

