Profire Energy (PFIE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Profire Energy to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, analysts expect Profire Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.94. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.45.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFIE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
