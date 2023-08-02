Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $175.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on FSM. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortuna Silver Mines
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- Stock Average Calculator
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.