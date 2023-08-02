Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $175.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSM. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

