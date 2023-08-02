Legacy Housing (LEGH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, analysts expect Legacy Housing to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $575.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $236,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,254,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,471,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $236,222.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,254,086 shares in the company, valued at $29,471,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,985,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,179,642.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,974,716. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

