Legacy Housing (LEGH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, analysts expect Legacy Housing to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Legacy Housing Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ LEGH opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $575.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $25.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Legacy Housing
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.