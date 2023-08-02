Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 939,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%. The business had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

