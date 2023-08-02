Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWP opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78. The company has a market cap of $209.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $72.41 and a 1-year high of $92.03.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.3293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

