OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $927.02 million, a PE ratio of 441.50 and a beta of 0.87. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KIDS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $190,313.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

