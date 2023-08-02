iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.17.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.55. iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $117,000.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

