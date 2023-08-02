iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.17.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.55. iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
