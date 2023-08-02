Energi Reaches Market Cap of $5.75 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 62.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 105% against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and $9,324.24 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00043211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,774,095 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

