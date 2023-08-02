Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $39.60 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $39.60 million and approximately $143,438.33 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00006248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000590 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,845,990 coins and its circulating supply is 21,474,746 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,845,990 with 21,474,746 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.88483188 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $79,354.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.