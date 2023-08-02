Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00101755 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00060563 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031837 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

