Coinmetro Token (XCM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $195.23 Million

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002235 BTC on major exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $195.23 million and $297.98 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017267 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014019 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,516.69 or 1.00021356 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65973672 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $696.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

