Bitcoiva One Day Volume Tops $139,671.21 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.91 or 0.00030203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $143.02 million and $139,671.21 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,510.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.44 or 0.00807970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00127884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018616 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.90881745 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $294,689.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.