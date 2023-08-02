SALT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $17,751.32 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017267 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014019 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,516.69 or 1.00021356 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02330584 USD and is up 6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,661.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

