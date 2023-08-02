Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.05.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DT opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $84,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

