Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-$9.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.09 million. Kadant also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.19-$2.29 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $222.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.69. Kadant has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $229.90.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 12.58%.

In related news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kadant by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kadant by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Kadant by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 22,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

