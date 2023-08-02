Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Kineta Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KA opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Kineta has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24.
Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kineta will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kineta in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.
