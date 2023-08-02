Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KA opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Kineta has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24.

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kineta will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Kineta during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kineta by 111.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kineta in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kineta during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kineta in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.

