Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Short Interest Update

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVCPW opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVCPW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 267,129 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 255,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 154,072 shares in the last quarter.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

