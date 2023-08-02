EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.50

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 1502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,664,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

