GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.44

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 122789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

