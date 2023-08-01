KBC Group NV Buys 16,169 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 141.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.56.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.15. The stock had a trading volume of 670,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,979. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $214.51 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.52 and a 200 day moving average of $251.55.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

