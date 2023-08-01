SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.80-13.16 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $9.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.74. The stock had a trading volume of 715,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,979. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $214.51 and a 1-year high of $356.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.55.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,594,000 after acquiring an additional 49,794 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,968,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,556,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.56.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

