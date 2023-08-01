Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.11 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 212.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,653 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.12. 29,960,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,858,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

