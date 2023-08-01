Cora Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 762 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.69. 8,352,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,965,930. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 240.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

