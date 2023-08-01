Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 769 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $463.69. 8,352,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,965,930. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 240.57, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.