Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $428.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.