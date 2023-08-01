Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. 6,499,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,652,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

