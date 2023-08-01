ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.60% from the company’s current price.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,906,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,090,000 shares of company stock worth $55,325,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

