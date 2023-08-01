Instrumental Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average is $109.09. The company has a market cap of $428.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

