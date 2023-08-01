Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $23.40 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 80,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

