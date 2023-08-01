Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,960 at Morgan Stanley

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,930 ($37.62) to GBX 2,960 ($38.00) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RELX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.19) to GBX 2,700 ($34.66) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.80) to GBX 3,040 ($39.03) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.96) to GBX 2,200 ($28.24) in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RELX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 201,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,992. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

