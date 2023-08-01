Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.06.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. 6,499,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,652,797. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Intel by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.