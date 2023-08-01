Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,499,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,652,797. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

