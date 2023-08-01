Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wolfe Research from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.06.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.46. 6,499,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,652,797. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

