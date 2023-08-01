Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 43,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,694,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,209,000 after buying an additional 1,047,761 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,609,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,579,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average is $109.76. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

