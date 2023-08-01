KBC Group NV Buys 5,013 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $721.50.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW traded down $14.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $724.35. 116,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

