NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.1% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.56. 7,882,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,965,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $418.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 240.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

