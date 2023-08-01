Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 288 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $463.56. 7,882,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,965,930. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

