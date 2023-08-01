KBC Group NV Purchases 21,850 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

KBC Group NV grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.45. 116,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,272. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.53% and a net margin of 12.53%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.67.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

